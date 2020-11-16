Tickets are now on sale for the 18th annual HolidayLights at CALM, this year presented in a drive-thru format.
The California Living Museum announced that you can buy tickets online at calmzoo.org, through Vallitix.com, in person at Valley Strong Credit Union branches or at the CALM gift shop. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
Tickets are $30 per vehicle. Discounted tickets for $27 will be offered for Monday through Thursday, Nov. 30 to Dec. 10. There are also discounts for CALM members and military.
The event takes place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. (with the last vehicle admitted at 8:30 p.m.) nightly, from Nov. 28 through Jan. 2, except Christmas Day, when it's closed.
Passenger vehicles are invited, but no recreational vehicles, buses or limousines are allowed. The entrance to HolidayLights will be on Lake Ming Road near the Lake Ming boat ramps.
Teen Challenge will sell drive-thru concessions at the entrance of HolidayLights at the Lake Ming boat ramps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.