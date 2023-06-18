Tickets for a VIP reception for the Tehachapi Arts Commission’s third juried show — ArT2023 Tehachapi — are now on sale.
Last year, 39 artists were represented in the show, and this year there are 47 artists on the roster, according to Laura Dreyer of the commission.
The show has two parts — the VIP reception on Friday, July 21, and two days of viewing that will be open to the public.
The featured artist this year is Junn Roca. The Southern California artist is returning for his third show. Most artists are from out of the area, but some — including Lynn Bennett, Alex S. Kosich Jr., Jeanette Pauer, Mark Pestana, Donald Towns and April Whitco — live locally.
Artists will be present to discuss their work during a VIP event on Friday, July 21. The event includes an opening reception and award ceremony. Awards will be presented for Best of Show, Best Landscape, Best Urban Painting and Best Still Life.
Guests will enjoy heavy appetizers, two open bars and wine supplied by Tehachapi’s Dorner Family Vineyard, Dreyer said. Tickets are $125 each, only on Eventbrite.com, and proceeds will go to support casting a life-sized bronze sculpture featuring a skateboarder, titled “On Her Way to the Top.”
Dwight Dreyer, president of the Tehachapi Arts Commission, designed the sculpture last year. It will be sited at the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District headquarters for all to enjoy.
No tickets will be sold at the door for the Friday night VIP event. The free public art show will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, at Aspen Builders Community Center, 410 W. D St., Tehachapi.
Tickets for the VIP opening reception are now available at bit.ly/3P7G922.
