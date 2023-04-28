The Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District has announced a change in the lap swimming schedule for the Dye Natatorium, effective May 8.
Currently, lap swimming is offered from Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 7 a.m. and on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. On May 8, the hours for Mondays and Wednesdays will change, and lap swimming will be offered from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Lap swimming is offered for people 14 and older.
Two aerobics programs are also offered for those 16 and older. Marti’s Shallow Water Aerobics is offered on Mondays and Wednesdays from 7 to 8 p.m. and Kathleen’s Deep Water Aerobics is offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 to 8 p.m.
Located at 400-B South Snyder St., the Dye Natatorium is adjacent to Jacobsen Middle School.
The entry fee for most programs is $5 with a 10-visit punch pass available for $40.
A lifeguard certification class is planned for May 4-6.
For questions, comments, and more information, email a.blatt@tvrpd.org.
