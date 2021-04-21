Well, it is that time of year again. Put the heavy coats away (in Tehachapi we may want to wait a little), start planting flowers and of course, spring cleaning!
While you are out doing spring cleaning, putting things away, why not do a little spring cleaning on your insurance portfolio? Most of us rarely look at our policies unless we have an immediate need. Why not take them out and truly do a little spring cleaning. Maybe it is time to take a look and check out your coverage!
Have things changed that may affect your insurance? Have you made significant changes to your home? Did you upgrade the counter tops you were looking to do? Did you finally get to the hardwood floors or the extension to the garage you were hoping to do? Are there any items that may change your coverage? Maybe it's time to look at higher deductibles.
Maybe your auto insurance needs to have a spring cleaning. Is it time to take collision off one of the cars? Or did one of the kids move away to college and take a vehicle with them? Changing some of the little things in your portfolio can make all the difference in the world.
Are you putting enough money away for retirement? Have you been maxing out matching funds on your 401(k)s? Maybe it's time to look at that Roth you've been thinking about or maybe a little final needs policy?
At Marty Pay Farmers Insurance, we're here to help with any of the spring cleaning you might want to do with your insurance. We are here 8:30-5:30 at 661-822-3737 for over 31 years at 212 W. F St. across the parking lot from Bank of the Sierra.
