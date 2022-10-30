During our meeting on Oct. 3, the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters were pleased to have as our guest speakers Stephanie and Joann, representing Bakersfiel's Links for Life. They shared with us the importance of getting routine mammograms and being aware of any breast changes and getting checked regularly.
So, ladies, please take time to care for yourselves and get tested regularly no matter your age. Links for life is also available to all in Tehachapi as well, and offers help and support for breast cancer patients and survivors.
As you can see in the picture, we were very thrilled to donate 25 beautiful pink quilts to Links for Life.
If you would be interested in joining the Tehachapi Mountain Quilters, please contact Maureen at mlovschoc@yahoo.com
Maureen Kelly is with the quilting group.
