The Tehachapi Mountain Rodeo Association will hold its second annual Touch-A-Truck from noon to 4 p.m. Nov. 13. The event allows children to explore, climb and touch vehicles of all shapes and sizes. Proceeds from the event will benefit TMRA’s Junior Rodeo. Hot dogs and snacks will be available for purchase.
Admission is $20 per family and parking is free. The Tehachapi Rodeo Grounds and Event Center, located at 416 N. Dennison, the gates open at noon. Tickets (cash please) are available. If you would like to help, have a vehicle for the event or have questions, email tmrasecretary@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.