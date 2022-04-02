On March 15, seven third-graders participated in the Kern County Battle of the Books at Kern County Museum-Pioneer Village. Battle of the Books is an annual countywide competition. To be eligible. students must read at least 10 books from a list of 15. Some of the books are "Charlotte’s Web," "James and the Giant Peach" and "Little House in the Big Woods."
This was the first time that Tompkins School sent a third grade team. Tompkins was the only school from Tehachapi to participate. Tompkins teacher Tamara Scott coached the team and held monthly meetings since September. They discussed the books and practiced answering questions about the stories, titles and authors.
The Tompkins team included: Nathan Brown, Donny Butler, Luke Castillo, Rigby Colby, Jonathan Cookson, June Sanders and Ryan Webster.
Twenty-eight Kern County elementary schools participated. All students were put together on teams with students from other schools in small groups. They took turns answering rounds of questions and then there was a Championship Round and awards. Four Tompkins students were on winning teams and received medals. They are Nathan on Team Coyote, Rigby on Team Cobra, June on Team Chameleons, and Ryan on Team Eagles.
Here’s what Jonathan Cookson had to say: “You should study a lot because then you’ll know most of the answers.”
June Sanders said, “It took me a long time to read the books and memorize the authors, but it was worth it.”
“If you’re in 2nd Grade, I encourage you to do it next year. It was fun,” said Luke Castillo.
Rigby Colby said, “Our hard work paid off because we spent a lot of time practicing.”
“It was really fun,” said Nathan Brown.
Ryan Webster said, “I wondered what team I would be on and it was exciting.”
After the competition, the team, chaperones and bus driver had lunch and ice cream at Moo Creamery.
Tamara Scott is a teacher at Tompkins Elementary School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.