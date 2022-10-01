The Tehachapi Police Department has joined with Special Olympics Southern California to host Tehachapi’s 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run.
The public is invited to walk or run in the event at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 27 at Centennial Plaza to celebrate inclusion, spread awareness, and raise funds for our Special Olympics athletes in Kern County.
You can help by donating on the TPD team's website, cheering or accompanying an athlete.
According to a TPD news release, last year the team raised more than $1,200 for the athletes, with hopes of raising more this year.
You can buy TPD team T-shirt for $25, benefiting the Special Olympics Southern California Kern division. T-shirts will also be available to buy on the day of the event, but sizes will be limited.
Sign up at:https://secure2.convio.net/sosc/site/TR/TorchRun/General?pg=team&fr_id=1860&team_id=7531
