Trains have been traditional gifts for young and old alike. The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club would like to share their toys with all of you at their Spring Model Train Show to be held on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Listen to the whistles, bells, huffin and chuffing as you watch the operating layouts in Large Scale, Lionel, HO, N and Z Modules. It's a fun time for the public as well as the modelers. There will also be a promotions table, featuring gift items for the rail fans in your family: hats, shirts, mugs, pins, patches and more. There will also be a vendor selling train items.
The Lancaster North Western Garden Railroad Club will join us with their “G” Gauge layout. We will also have a bake sale. There will be vendors selling train and model train items.
The show will be held at the Aspen Builders Activity Center of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District at 410 W. D St. off of Mill Street and, as always admission is free. This is wonderful fun for all ages and all the railroaders are anxious to share their passion with everyone.
For more information call 661-821-5271.
Mike Schmitt is with the Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.