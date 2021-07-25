Trains have been traditional gifts for young and old alike.
The Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club would like to share its toys with all of you at the Summer Model Train Show to be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14 and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.Sunday, Aug. 15.
Listen to the whistles, bells, huffing and chuffing as you watch the operating layouts in Large Scale, Lionel, HO and N Modules. It's a fun time for the public as well as the modelers. There will also be a promotions and table, featuring gift items for the rail fans in your family: hats, shirts, mugs, pins, patches and more. There will also be vendors selling train items.
The Orange County N'Gineers will be joining us with their N scale layout. The High Desert MMRC will bring their HO modules. We will also have a bake sale.
The show will be held at the Aspen Builders Activity Center of the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District at 410 W. D St. off of Mill Street and, as always admission is free. This is wonderful fun for all ages and all the railroaders are anxious to share their passion with everyone.
We will have a raffle for a six-month membership.
For more information, call Mike at 821-5271.
Mike Schmitt is a member of the Tehachapi Loop Railroad Club.
