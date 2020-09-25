The hills came alive Sept. 11 with music from a bygone era. The Bear Valley Springs Women’s Club monthly meeting celebrated Victorian dancing led by English country dance expert, Martha Velasquez.
Moessner Farm Café catered the luncheon and Triassic Vineyards offered red and white wines that perfectly complemented the gourmet lunch.
President Margie Underwood presided over the festivities that included costumed dancers performing a Spanish Waltz and Virginia Reel.
A marvelous time was had by all.
A.P. Whyte is a member of the club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.