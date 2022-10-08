The Tehachapi Symphony musicians have begun rehearsals for their first concert of the 24th season.
The Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. David Newby, will perform at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at Country Oaks Baptist Church. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. Country Oaks Baptist Church is located at 20915 Schout Road.
The program will feature pianist Jason Stoll, in Edvard Grieg’s "Piano Concerto in A minor." The orchestra will also perform "The Wasps Overture" by Ralph Vaughan Williams and "Symphony No. 1 in C Major" by Ludwig van Beethoven.
Audience members may meet directors, soloists and musicians following the concert. All Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra concerts are free to the community. For more information, see tehachapiorchestra.com or call 821-7511.
