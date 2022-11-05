Register online by Nov. 17 for this year’s Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot Run.
Sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District, the event will be held at Brite Lake on Saturday, Nov. 19.
A mass start is set for 9 a.m. Hot chocolate will be served after the race. The $30 registration fee includes a finishers medal and mug, great course and a turkey for each of the top three overall male and female racers.
Information is online at tvrpd.org/events/hot-chocolate-turkey-trot.
