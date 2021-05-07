The Tehachapi Unified School District wants to thank its teachers and staff for their dedication to providing Uncompromised Excellence in service of our students. The TUSD teachers and staff remain a positive influence in our schools and the impact they make extends well beyond the walls of the classroom.
The TUSD Trailblazers recognizes two staff members per month who represent the excellence and values that make TUSD so special for our students. These Trailblazers are nominated and chosen by their colleagues for going above and beyond.
This month’s Trailblazers were chosen for their outstanding collaborative efforts and teamwork.
Join us in honoring the Tehachapi Trailblazers for April 2021: Stacie Williams and Angeles Gracian.
Stacie Williams is a kindergarten teacher at Golden Hills and has been with TUSD for 25 years. Williams is constantly praised by her colleagues for her extraordinary leadership and willingness to advocate for students, teachers and staff at Golden Hills Elementary.
As the grade-level leader of the kindergarten team at Golden Hills, Williams keeps the team organized and is responsible for collaboration meetings. Her colleagues credit her for keeping the team organized with her post-it notes and her big calendar, with one colleague describing Williams as “the glue that kept the team focused and moving forward over the past year."
Williams also organizes events such as the Community Leprechaun Hunt for TK and kindergarten students.
TUSD thanks Williams for her leadership, collaboration and preparation in and out of the classroom. Her actions embody Uncompromising Excellence.
Angeles Gracian has been with the district for three years and is an instructional paraprofessional at Tompkins Elementary School.
Gracian is applauded by her colleagues for her collaboration and willingness to “wear many hats” to ensure students receive the best care possible. These roles include classroom aide, Tutoring Club and TEAM leader. In an unprecedented year, Gracian has become a trusted advisor to the teachers in the classroom. One colleague said “it has been a blessing to have Angeles in the classroom to collaborate and successfully talk through working virtually with kindergarten students.”
She has been called one of the most caring staff members at TUSD and touted for understanding the importance of education for all children. She constantly gives 100 percent effort and many of her colleagues are excited to see her receive recognition for her hard work.
TUSD thanks Gracian for all she does for students and staff.
Stacey Larson-Everson is superintendent of Tehachapi Unified School District.
