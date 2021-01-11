Tehachapi Valley Arts Association and Gallery ‘N’ Gifts announces it will host its 16th annual winter photo contest.
Photographers are asked to gather their favorite photos and submit them between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1 at Gallery ‘N’ Gifts located at 100 W. Tehachapi Blvd.
A special First Friday reception will be held to show off the photos and announce the winners from 4 to 7 p.m. Feb. 5.
This year's seven categories are landscape/nature, travel/architecture, animals, black & white/sepia, details & macros, people and a separate category for youth photographers.
Please see their website for full rules and information at galleryngifts.com/upcoming-events and click on Photo Contests.
For more information, call Gallery 'N' Gifts at 822-6062.
