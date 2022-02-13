February's First Friday celebrated our local area photographers' creativity with a photo contest at Gallery 'N' Gifts. This year's contest is the 18th annual event sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Arts Association.
Twenty awards were given in seven categories. The next contest will be in August, with submissions due the last week of July.
Winners for February 2022 are:
Best of Show: Nelson Amado
Animals: first place, Cassie Sarkisian; second place, Nelson Amado; third place, Christine Odom; honorable mention, Kiera Judkins
Black & White: first place, Mikailey Judkins; second place, Nelson Amado; third place, Kelsie Montenegro
Landscape & Nature: first place, Jimmy Womack; second place, Kiera Judkins; third place, Nelson Amado; honorable mention, Kiera Judkins
Macro: honorable mention, Christine Odom
People: first place, Mikailey Judkins; second place, Christine Odom, third place, Laurie Rott
Travel Architecture: first place, Nelson Amado; second and third place, Cassie Sarkisian; honorable mention, Jimmy Womack
Youth Photography: honorable mention, Kiera Judkins
Gale Caldwell is with the Tehachapi Valley Arts Association.
