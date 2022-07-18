The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee is putting on a USO Show night, "Honoring Our Greatest Generation," at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 23 at Stars Theater, 1931 Chester Ave. in Bakersfield.
Show-only tickets are $50, and dinner and show tickets are $150. The proceeds are to go toward the construction or the first World War II memorial in Kern County at Jastro Park.
Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com under "Honoring Our Greatest Generation."
