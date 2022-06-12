Children ages 4-12 are invited to join Country Oaks Baptist Church for Vacation Bible School from 9 a.m. to noon July 18-22.
There will be crafts, music, lessons, games and fun drama productions. This year students will take off on an adventure to the land down under with Zoomerang by Answers in Genesis.
"Join us for fun and teaching that connects the Bible to the world around us and gives kids a better understanding of our Creator, the inherent value of the life He’s given us, and the salvation He offers through Jesus Christ," a church announcement said.
Cost is $10 per child and includes materials and a T-shirt. Register online at https://www.countryoaks.org/events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.