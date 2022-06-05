The Drama Club at Valley Oaks Charter School gives space for aspiring actor high school and middle school students to take the stage. Ever since the pandemic began in 2020, the drama club has been struggling to stay afloat. This year they’ve finally been able to perform for their friends and family.
During 2020, the VOCS Drama Club was on its way to perform "The Trials of Robinhood," a comedy by Will Averill. Every student was cast, scenes were blocked, lines were being memorized. But then school was canceled, and so was their performance.
Now, after two years of waiting, the Valley Oaks Drama Club has finally been able to perform the show they’ve waited so long for. They faced many, many, many challenges along the way. From sicknesses, absences and the recasting they had to do because of the difficulties COVID has brought, the students of Valley Oaks have persevered and brought their school a show worth watching.
I was able to sit in on one of their rehearsals. I got to see a sword fight play out and the wonderful characters that each student inhabited. The teachers of the club and directors of the play, Chris Morales and Jamie Uhtolf, were there guiding each kid as they did their scene. They worked to teach each kid how to embody their characters and use their bodies to demonstrate emotion and feeling. And they focused on teaching their students the skills that allow them to bring emotion to their characters to ensure believability.
On Saturday, May 14 and Sunday, May 15, the VOCS Drama Club performed "The Trials of Robin Hood" onstage at the Beekay Theater. They partnered with TCT and were able to raise some funds through snacks and stargrams for them in thanks to lending their stage and venue for their use. And thet gave special thanks to the TCT ushers and tech team who also assisted their performance.
After their performance, the student actors lined up on stage and gave a bow. You could tell that they were immensely proud of themselves and the work they put in to put on such a fun and entertaining show. Give it up to the Valley Oaks Drama Club Tehachapi!
