Valley Oaks Charter High School held its 2023 Roaring ‘20s Prom on April 14 at Arosa Pines. The beautiful, student and staff-decorated facility, large stone patio, serene pond, and the lit parking provided the students with a wonderful party!
The students also enjoyed DJ Andrew Ledesma from Lil’ Ntertainment, a photo booth, both inside and outdoor dancing, desserts and savory snacks from Albertsons, and a fire pit for relaxation.
Arosa Pines is a hidden gem in Tehachap. VOCS would like to thank Terry and Paul Lopez, as well as their sons, for their amazing and gracious hospitality. It was a prom to remember!
Sue Page is a VOCS teacher and adviser.
