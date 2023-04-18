image (3).png

Students at Valley Oaks Charter High School enjoy their 2023 Roaring ‘20s Prom.

 Contributed photo

Valley Oaks Charter High School held its 2023 Roaring ‘20s Prom on April 14 at Arosa Pines. The beautiful, student and staff-decorated facility, large stone patio, serene pond, and the lit parking provided the students with a wonderful party!

The students also enjoyed DJ Andrew Ledesma from Lil’ Ntertainment, a photo booth, both inside and outdoor dancing, desserts and savory snacks from Albertsons, and a fire pit for relaxation.

Arosa Pines is a hidden gem in Tehachap. VOCS would like to thank Terry and Paul Lopez, as well as their sons, for their amazing and gracious hospitality. It was a prom to remember!

Sue Page is a VOCS teacher and adviser.

