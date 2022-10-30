A Veterans appreciation barbecue will by held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13 at Grace Fellowship, 326 E. Tehachapi Blvd, across from The Shed.
All veterans and their families and friends are invited. The free meal will be freshly grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with trimmings, homemade side dishes and desserts, chips and beverages.
There is a very good possibility that representatives with the VET Center and Kern County Veterans Service Department will be on site providing information regarding claims and benefits.
Many thanks to Walmart, Albertsons and Save Mart for their heartfelt and financial support of this event.
The event is gratefully presented by Women of Grace.
