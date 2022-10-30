Two upcoming events sponsored by Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District include:
• Veterans Day, Nov. 11 - TVRPD teams up with veterans for traditional events honoring local heroes as well as live reenactments, authentic military vehicles and a kid’s bootcamp course. Events begin at 10 a.m. in Philip Marx Central Park, Mojave and E streets.
• Hot Chocolate Turkey Trot Run, Nov. 19 - Another TVRPD event, starts and finishes at Brite Lake. A mass start is set for 9 a.m. Hot chocolate will be served after the race. $30 registration fee includes a finishers medal and mug, great course and a turkey for each of the top three overall male and female racers. Information online at tvrpd.org/events/hot-chocolate-turkey-trot.
The district has canceled its annual Christmas Bazaar for 2022.
