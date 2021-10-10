Tehachapi, CA (93561)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High near 50F. Winds WNW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.