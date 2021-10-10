Veterans who have served their country will be honored with a complimentary movie on Nov. 13, as Lorena Semerenko of The Semerenko Team has teamed up with the Hitching Post Theatre.

According to an announcement from organizers, doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at  The Hitching Post Theatre on South Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi, with the showing of Marvels Studios' "The Eternals" at 10 a.m.

All attendees will enjoy a complimentary popcorn and soda on The Semerenko Team; additional concessions will be open for purchase.

No tickets are needed for community members who have served, and a plus one.

"On behalf of The Semerenko Team, we are incredibly thankful for you and your service," the announcement said.