Veterans who have served their country will be honored with a complimentary movie on Nov. 13, as Lorena Semerenko of The Semerenko Team has teamed up with the Hitching Post Theatre.
According to an announcement from organizers, doors will open at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at The Hitching Post Theatre on South Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi, with the showing of Marvels Studios' "The Eternals" at 10 a.m.
All attendees will enjoy a complimentary popcorn and soda on The Semerenko Team; additional concessions will be open for purchase.
No tickets are needed for community members who have served, and a plus one.
"On behalf of The Semerenko Team, we are incredibly thankful for you and your service," the announcement said.
