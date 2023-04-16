On March 20, the Tehachapi Police dispatcher Rae Budge was honored at the City Council meeting.
Major Jason E. George VFW 12114 presented to Budge a plaque and a certificate of appreciation for outstanding performance as a police dispatcher. Her performance and dedication are second to none.
Major Jason E. George VFW meets the first Wednesday of the month at 20811 Pine Ridge Road, Tehachapi. Meetings start at 6 p.m. New members are welcome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.