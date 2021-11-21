On Saturday, Nov. 27, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Errea House porch at 311 S. Green St., there will be a sale of vintage Christmas items collected over a 50– to 60-year period. There are many large mechanized Christmas figures made before the “computerized” era and some require electricity to operate. There are also other, smaller Santa figures, stuffed bears and tree ornaments.
Many of these Christmas items were contributed by Museum Board member Rich Erdman. After the death of his sister, Rich was faced with cleaning out the family home of 62 years. His sister Barbara Erdman had moved into the family home after the death of their mother 12 years ago, adding to the already overflowing garage.
She never married and taught kindergarten for LAUSD for more than 40 years, treating her students as her family to annual Christmas fantasies. Barbara made all holiday seasons special in her classroom using her own funds, storing these items in the family garage.
Since Rich’s family has always tended to hold on to items for a long time, in preparing the house for sale he found the garage to be a treasure trove of memories. Rather than dispose of all the memories, Rich decided to bring some displays and ornaments to Tehachapi for sale to benefit the museum, which Barbara enjoyed visiting.
Don’t miss this great opportunity to find vintage Christmas decorations and start to get into the Christmas spirit. For more information, call Charles White at 972-0958.
Charles White is with the museum.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.