The Tehachapi Seventh-day Adventist Church invites children pre-kindergarten through elementary school to Tehachapi's first virtual Vacation Bible School, Rocky Railway.
On this faith-filled adventure, kids will discover that trusting Jesus pulls them through life's ups and downs.
Rocky Railway VBS starts with Bible truth and uses creative activities to help kids experience God's word and apply it to life.
Instead of crafts, VBS uses science-fun gizmos to get kids engaged and learning hands-on. Kids experience an interactive skit at Sing and Play Express each day as well as learning memory verses and enjoying fun Bible stories.
This year's VBS is free and will be held July 20 to 25 beginning at 1 p.m. Register by July 10 at portable\ddstoller.
For more information, contact teacher DeDe Stoller at 300-0303 or teacher Leslie Carrasco at 972-1929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.