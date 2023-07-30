The public is invited to stroll through the beautiful Errea Garden and gaze upon artistic photographs taken by Tehachapi resident Sonja Bronson. She and her husband moved here after they retired, buying a home in Bear Valley Springs. In BVS, they are surrounded by beautiful skies, tall trees and numerous birds and animals. This is the perfect place for Sonja because she loves nature and is deeply moved by it.
Dan Bronson, Sonya’s husband, recognized this love within his wife when they hiked in the Sierras in their earlier years. One year he gave Sonya a special camera for her birthday. She was thrilled with the gift, something she really wanted. She learned how to use that camera and is seldom without it. Her skill and ability developed over the years, and now Sonya Bronson is an award-winning photographer.
This special exhibit will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 311 S. Green St., just across from the Tehachapi Museum. Sonja will be there to share her love and awe of nature and encourage others to see the beauty around us.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime volunteer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.