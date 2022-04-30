The Kern County Sheriff's Office Tehachapi Substation is looking for dedicated individuals who are interested in giving back to their community by working with local law enforcement.
The Citizen Service Unit is a volunteer program that brings people into law enforcement from all walks of life and provides community members with the opportunity to share their talents and experience in assisting the Sheriff's Office in meeting the increased demands on law enforcement. A citizen volunteer engages in patrolling the Tehachapi area while engaged in an "observe and report" capacity, and in various administrative support functions. In addition, volunteers represent the Sheriff's Office at a variety of public functions and special events such as fairs and expos.
Applicants must be a U.S. citizen, at least 21 years of age and a Kern County resident. They must also pass both a background investigation and an oral interview.
Those interested in volunteering may obtain an application at the Kern County Sheriff's Tehachapi Substation located at 22209 Old Town Road.
— Contributed by Paula Raboy
