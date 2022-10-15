It’s wonderful when sad stories have happy endings.
A mama dog wandering around Golden Hills a few weeks ago has a new home and a new name now — Baby. And as of Oct. 15, only four of her 11 puppies are still waiting for homes.
Baby is a pit bull and her photos posted on Facebook attracted a lot of attention, including some unkind remarks.
“A bunch of different people posted about this gray pit bull who was obviously still nursing puppies,” Tierra said. “She looked so sad and miserable and everyone was guessing she was being abused or that the owners had bred her for her puppies, then dumped her. I first saw the post and asked people who saw her to call Kern County Animal Control, but to use me as a last resort,” she said, adding that before the shelters put an animal down, they will call the last resort and give them a chance to pull the animal.
Then, on a Friday, Tierra heard from a friend who left a desperate message and helped her locate the wandering dog.
“She was in poor shape — malnourished and skinny,” Tierra said. “I called animal control and was told the earliest they could come to Tehachapi was Monday, even knowing the puppies could be at serious risk.”
Soon thereafter, Tierra learned that another friend had seen the sad photo of the mama dog and fallen in love with her. She was willing to take the dog, but there was still concern for her puppies.
“I decided I had to talk to the owners and find out what the deal was,” she said. “Luckily, some folks had posted their address so I walked over and a young woman answered the door.
“I learned that all of the stories of abuse and breeding were false,” she said. She said the woman and her boyfriend had rescued two dogs together, a male and the female.
“They had been chained up and abandoned at his work site in San Bernardino,” she said. “They moved to Tehachapi and realized the female was pregnant.”
The dog gave birth to 11 puppies on Aug. 14.
By the time Tierra met the dog’s owner, homes had been found for six of the puppies, but the dogs and remaining puppies needed food and care.
She said she reached out to Aleshia Ripoli-Culpepper of the rescue group STOP — Save Tehachapi’s Orphaned Pets.
Ripoli-Culpepper is president and dog coordinator for the rescue group. With no local shelter, the group relies upon volunteers to foster dogs until homes can be found for them.
Tierra’s friend who fell in love with the mama dog took her and named her “Baby.” She also took the puppies until STOP could find foster homes for them.
Ripoli-Culpepper said the foster family that ended up with the puppies had children who helped them socialize.
“They’re ready for their homes,” she said on Oct. 15. “They’re almost potty trained and have had their first rounds of vaccinations.”
STOP also helped with food for the male dog, along with worming meds and vaccinations.
Tierra said she helped the owner get vouchers for free spay and neuter through Kern County’s voucher program.
“It really took a village and all of us were in the exact right place and the right time to make this all work,” she said.
Claudia Elliott is a freelance journalist and former editor of the Tehachapi News. She lives in Tehachapi and can be reached by email: claudia@claudiaelliott.net.
