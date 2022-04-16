Volunteers are invited to help with upcoming Earth Day cleanup events on Friday, April 22, and again on Saturday, April 23. Events will run from 10 a.m. to noon. Trash bags, gloves, picker tools and safety vests will be provided.
On Friday, a group of volunteers from Starbucks in Tehachapi and Bakersfield will start in the parking lot at the corner of Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard and work east along that street and into the Antelope Run parking lot and adjacent field east of Walmart.
At the same time, volunteers from the Salvation Army and the Tehachapi Area Association of Realtors will meet on Valley Boulevard just east of the Sonic restaurant. They will remove litter along the Antelope Run on both the north and south ends of the trail.
On Saturday, the volunteer group called #loveTehachapi will continue the cleanup effort at multiple locations throughout the city.
For more information, call Budge at 822-2200, ext. 119, or send email to kbudge@tehachapicityhall.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.