More than 800 people filled Aviator Park in Tehachapi on Saturday night for the 9th year of Tehachapi’s premiere fundraising event, Cheers to Charity.
“It was a perfect night in Tehachapi,” said the nonprofit organization’s founder, Mary Beth Garrison. “There was amazing food, choice wines, refreshing beers, energetic dancing, games of chance and prizes galore!”
Volunteer Jason Stanley agreed.
“The evening was a smash,” he said. Garrison noted that Stanley, facility superintendent for Airstreams Renewables, took charge of lighting up the park to allow party-goers to enjoy the evening under a thousand lights — in addition to the stars of the night sky.
Airstreams, a Cheers to Charity sponsor, sent dozens of team members to connect hundreds of cords to illuminate the evening, she said.
Under the leadership of Tony Gouveia, these experts started on Thursday to transform the grounds, she said. They identified areas needing light and carefully met the challenge.
Gouveia, the company’s construction supervisor, said that “Airstreams enjoys being a part of this event because of the positive impact on business and local charities.”
David Shea, a volunteer with Tehachapi Mountain Roller Hockey, thought the evening was perfect.
“My wife and I enjoyed the music and dancing under the stars,” he said. “We are proud to be a recipient of this great event. It will make such an important difference for our hockey facility.”
Volunteers from 10 nonprofit agencies sold tickets, distributed supplies, poured wine, served food, carried straw bales and pitched in where needed, Garrison said, adding that the nonprofits that benefit from the fundraiser are also critical to the success of the event.
Mandy Ferral, with another Cheers to Charity sponsor, MK Health, declared Cheers 2023 to be “the best event of the year. Like fine wine, it gets better with age.”
“I love being a part of the team,” said Bri Salminen, another committee member.
“Being able to participate in such a wonderful event, and serve the nonprofits of this small community, is truly an honor,” said Steven Huecker, a Cheers volunteer and the CFO for Have a Heart Humane Society.
Garrison said the Cheers committee tries to make improvements every year. She said funds will be distributed in September, after all financial commitments are met.
“Next year is the 10th anniversary of this fundraising event and the team plans to knock it out of the ballpark,” she said.
