Nov. 16 was a beautiful, autumn day for picking up trash from the Bear Valley Springs gate to Highway 202. Nine hearty individuals accomplished the whole, difficult route: Linda Coverdale, Lori Frear, Ingrid Lindquest, Cathy and Rick Rogers (not pictured), Dan Tordoff, Kathy Underwood and Karen Wells and I.
Some of this same group, as well as BVS residents, have just completed the roads and trails of BVS, and Caltrans has just had Highway 202 in its entirety picked up.
So please enjoy our beautiful, trashless scenery — and please do your part to not contribute to a large roadside trash problem which plagues greater Tehachapi Help us show our community pride!
