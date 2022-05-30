Leslie Wanger and Katie Sandt would like to announce the upcoming marriage of son and brother Anthony J. Wanger Sandt.
Anthony Wanger will wed the lovely Savanna Craig, a vet tech from Arizona.
He is a 2011 THS graduate and a 10-year student of Dean Archie at Perfect Ten gymnastics.
In 2015, Wanger graduated ASU and joined the USAF. He is currently stationed at McChord AFB in the state of Washington.
The two will start their forever lives together surrounded by friends and family in Monterey on the beach this June. We welcome Savy into our hearts and lives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.