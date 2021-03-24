My name is Adriana Meza. I am the owner of Magical Moments 3D/4D Ultrasounds. I am a registered ultrasound technician with three years of experience. I am beyond excited to have brought this wonderful service to the families of Tehachapi and the surrounding areas.
We are excited to be able to provide expecting families with heartwarming keepsakes of their little one(s). Growing a new family member is one of the most precious moments and we are here to help you capture as many of those moments.
Coming into our studio, we want you to feel at home. Providing you with a warm and clean environment where you and your family can share in the experience. We use a state-of-the-art 3D/4D GE ultrasound machine, with the image mirrored onto a 72-inch flat screen TV to give you the best experience while seeing your baby grow.
Being a mom of four, I know how much these moments mean to a family. My husband could not attend all my ultrasound appointments since they were out of town and during the time he worked. We want to make sure you can share these moments with whoever you want, so we are here to provide you these wonderful services at whatever time best fits your family’s schedule!
Being able to give busy, growing families this amazing experience without having to take a trip out of town is why we started this business. (Shh ... it's secretly so we can see babies’ adorable chubby cheeks.) Please stay connected with us through social media and our website to get the latest updates on us as we grow and on any specials we have! Thank you for choosing Magical Moments 3D/4D Ultrasounds to serve your family!
