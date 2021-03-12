The Cheers to Charity committee is proud to announce that its highly anticipated summer fundraising event is back on the calendar.
“Our team is ready to make Cheers to Charity 2021 better than ever,” said Marcia Thompson, one of the original C2C board members. “We recognize that there are still some hurdles ahead, but we’re optimistic, that by August, we’ll be back in business!”
Cheers to Charity, slated for Aug. 14, takes months of planning and preparation. It is an outdoor food, wine and beer event that has raised funds for dozens of local nonprofit organizations. 2021 marks the seventh year.
“We work hard to bring great food, amazing wines, expertly crafted beer and loads more to Tehachapi — for an amazing night on the town. The best thing is, that while we are having fun, we are raising money,” Thompson said.
Planned for Aviator Park, the committee is already working on partners for wine, beer, food and home brew.
“As the only Kern County event with a built-in Home Brew Competition, Cheers is delighted to feature this unique offering,” said Michael Dillenbeck, the Home Brew organizer for the event.
During the first 2021 planning meeting, the Cheers team also paused to reflect on the past six years of fundraising for greater Tehachapi. Cheers to Charity has supported many tangible community efforts, including:
• Cancer patient support;
• Fully equipped animal rescue trailer;
• Public seating at local hospital;
• After-school outreach for at-risk teens;
• Library community enrichment programs;
• College scholarships for high school seniors;
• Awareness of, and attention to, county human trafficking; and
• Equipment for local emergency response teams.
Cheers to Charity is proud of the impact made in Tehachapi.
“The team works tirelessly to create a magical evening in the park. It takes time and energy to make it happen,” Thompson said, adding, “All proceeds benefit area nonprofits. In six short years, we have supported the community with nearly $250,000 in gifts.”
Thompson further acknowledged the vital support of business sponsors and partner organizations to make the evening one of “Tehachapi’s best."
Thompson announced that, while they canceled the 2020 event, they are boldly moving with Cheers 2021. All 2020 ticket holders, not requesting a refund, have tickets for 2021.
“We cannot wait to welcome our guests back to this year’s event. We have missed you. It is a party with a purpose!”
Early Bird Tickets go on sale on Eventbrite on Feb. 1. If your business would like to participate this year, contact Mary Beth Garrison at MGARRISON@bak.rr.com. We’re back and we hope you are too!
Mary Beth Garrison is the founder and president of Cheers to Charity.
