Big Jim's Small Engine Repair opened its doors in the Tehachapi area in 2016, bringing a family owned lawn and garden repair shop to town. With friendly faces and fast, efficient service we are here to serve the community. This Mom and Pop shop offers repairs to all your lawn and garden needs; from big to small, Big Jim's does it all.
The man behind the scenes is known as Jim; he has served the community with his knowledge and dedication for over 25 years. With trust and confidence in Jim, this community has made his dream to have a family business doing what he loves come true. Big Jims currently has two master mechanics on site to fix all your equipment including chainsaws, weedeaters, generators, riders, tractors and so much more. With fast diagnostics and reliable service, Big Jim's is the place to go.
Come on in and check out our limited time overstock room filled with everything you can think of. From children's toys to electronics to appliances and more! We truly are the one-stop shop.
Big Jim's Small Engine Repair is now offering a 20 percent OFF discount (excluding parts, only 1 ad per customer is accepted) to those who bring in this ad. Perfect for getting your summer equipment ready to go!
So what's stopping you? Don't wait, Come on in and check us out!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.