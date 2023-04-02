Karen Pestana will present Tehachapi Audubon’s ongoing, 23-year Western bluebird nest box program, including instructions on how to become a citizen science nest box monitor and set up a nest box in your yard.
Her talk will include a 10-minute nest-cam video that captures Western bluebirds in the nest box from laying eggs to young birds fledging. Secondly, she will give a presentation about Western bluebirds and other local birds that use the nest boxes, and how to join her group of volunteers as a nest box monitor.
Since 2000, Pestana has coordinated volunteers to maintain and monitor 60-plus Tehachapi bluebird nest boxes and report the findings to Cornell University Lab of Ornithology’s NestWatch program. She is a wildlife biologist formerly at Edwards Air Force Base and held positions with California Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service.
The Audubon Tehachapi quarterly meeting will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Golden Hills Elementary School cafeteria, 20215 Park Road.
