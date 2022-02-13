Mark your calendars folks! Tehachapi Community Theatre has lots of exciting new events coming up! Feb. 19 is your last chance to see our comedy show staring The Unknown Comic along with Murray Langston and the musical talents of Bobby Mayo Jr. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. and you can purchase your tickets online at www.tctonstage.com or at the door.
In March our annual Playwrights’ Festival returns with the theme “A Giggle in Time.” Come see a selection of 10-minute plays written by local and international talents. Visit www.tctonstage.com to purchase tickets and check show times.
Also in March we will be having auditions for our last play of the season, "On Golden Pond" Auditions will be held at TCT Second Space, 431 W. J St. at 6:30 p.m. March 8-11, as well as at 11 a.m. March 12 and 2 p.m. March 13. Visit our website for additional information.
Our next production, Ken Ludwig’s "Moon over Buffalo," is set to open April 22. This fast-paced farce is about two washed up Broadway stars who have the chance to revive their carrier despite their marriage falling apart. With hilarious innuendos, a case of mistaken identity, drunken stupor, and one surprise twists after another, this play will be having you laughing-out-loud right up to the end. So be sure to visit our website to purchase tickets and check for showtimes.
Tehachapi Community Theatre is excited to bring more events to our community and if you would like to get involved, please come to one of our general meetings! They are held on the second Monday of every month at 6:30 p.m. inside The BeeKay Theatre. See you there!
Johnna Palmer is vice president of Tehachapi Community Theatre.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.