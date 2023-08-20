Hendrix came by the Tehachapi Police Department on Thursday to visit Officer Aguilar. Hendrix has gotten to know Officer Aguilar at the Farmers Market and the two have become friends. Hendrix's dad said he has to take her to the Farmers Market each week, just so she can see Officer Aguilar.
Hendrix recently said Officer Aguilar is her hero and she wants to be a police officer one day.
Officer Aguilar made a custom Tehachapi Police Department patrol car and had it ready for Hendrix. Hendrix also took a tour of the Police Department and enjoyed her time walking and talking with Officer Aguilar.
