The most important rooms in your home are the kitchen and bathrooms. A kitchen can sell a home because it is the heart of a home. It is integral for family and friends to gather and enjoy one another there.
Bathrooms are such a necessity that most homes have two or three. As you work toward selling your home, it is imperative that the kitchen and bathrooms are kept clean, without clutter, and odor-free. Buyers will be turned off by dirt and grime, and cooking odors.
Keep in mind, buyers might overlook a less-than-stellar child’s room. But, a questionable bathroom or kitchen could cost you the sale. The National Association of Realtors conducts annual surveys of buyers, sellers and agents. Kitchen remodel, kitchen upgrades, and bathroom remodels and additions rank in the top 5 of interior projects that appeal to buyers.
New appliances make an impact with buyers. Potential buyers want appliances included and will pay more for them, especially if they are new or at least in excellent condition. Stainless steel appliances are currently the most popular.
Updating hardware. Carefully inspect your bathroom and kitchen hardware. If they are unsightly or worn and broken, it is best to replace them. If your budget does not allow for replacing, you can also clean, polish and paint hardware. Bathroom toilets, shower/tubs, vanities and fixtures need to be water conserving and in good condition.
Keep in mind that buyers are looking at your house as their potential new home. Make your house as attractive as possible and you will have success.
Wendy Finley-Blackburn is a real estate agent at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Associated Real Estate and has been licensed since January 2005 (16 years). She has authored books sharing her secrets to help homeowners sell their homes for top dollar. She also works with buyers to help them find their forever homes and stay within their budget.
