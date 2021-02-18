The Kiwanis Club of Tehachapi welcomes Lucky’s Barber Shop to our growing family of subscribers to the Kiwanis Stars and Stripes Display the Flag Project.
The flag was seen flying on Presidents Day in front of the shop at West E and South Green streets.
Kiwanis teams deliver, install and pick up big, beautiful American flags on six patriotic holidays of the year to residences and businesses within Tehachapi city limits. The next Kiwanis flag display day is Memorial Day, Monday, May 31.
For information, call Kiwanis President Tina Cunningham at 822-4515.
