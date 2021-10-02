On Oct. 16 and 17, Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi will transform into an amazing Street Fair called The Tehachapi Apple Festival.
There will be more than 80 vendors featuring all kinds of merchandise from handcrafter candles, soaps, bath products, jewelry, farm décor, home décor, Christmas décor, clothing, purses and on and on, to wonderful food like tri tip, Mexican corn, tacos, tamales, Chinese food, sausages, hot dogs, chicken sandwiches, and more, plus beverages and kettle corn and cookies, desserts, apple pies, apple fritters and lots more apple delights.
Of course there will be apples grown locally in Tehachapi for sale and apple nachos being dished up by a local Boy Scout Troop. You can say hello to Apple, our festival mascot, or take a picture at the opening of the festival next to the giant green apple. But, is that it? No. We have so much more to offer for family fun.
Across Tehachapi Blvd in the Depot Museum lawn we have a bounce house garden with multiple bounce houses. For $10 kids can bounce to their hearts delight. At Centennial Plaza on Green Street kids can ride the mechanical horse for free or try to win at Apple Bobbing in a modern way with an apple hanging on a string.
Then stop by in front of the Tehachapi Branch Kern County Library where they’re having a giant book sale, but they will be reading stories to the kids in their booth out front. Once you cross E Street there is a world of free fun for the kids. We have a ton of fun “old-fashioned” games like corn hole, putt golf, hit the cans down with bean bags, coin drop, fishing in a small pool, and many more. We’ll have bounce ball races, hula hoop contests and free face painting and petting zoo.
We didn’t forget about adults either. On Saturday we have a Pie Eating Contest at 3 p.m. and on Sunday, a pie baking contest at 1 p.m., all in front of Centennial Plaza. Enter Centennial Plaza and there are tables and seats to relax while you enjoy live music, have a beer or a glass of wine. Adults seem to enjoy the challenge of Apple Bobbing too.
Shop til you drop, visit any of our museums on Green Street or take a tour of our little gem of a community theater, The BeeKay Theater. There is so much for a family to enjoy and so much is free. This year we have the added bonus of the Greater Tehachapi Chamber of Commerce’s Fall Carnival. The Carnival, which usually takes place during the Mountain Festival, was unable to be here at that time so The Apple Festival moved to the same weekend the Carnival could come. So, visit the Apple Festival and a block away you can enjoy all of the rides and carnival games at the Fall Carnival. More fun that lasts into the evening.
The Tehachapi Apple Festival takes place on Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and on Oct. 17 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Green Street in Downtown Tehachapi. For more information, you can go to our website at www.tehachapiapplefestival.com
