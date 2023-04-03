With all the rain and snow we’ve had this winter, this is a wonderful spring to get out and see what Southern California looks like when you add lots of water to the thirsty landscape. One great place to go is the Wind Wolves Preserve.
The Wind Wolves Preserve is a massive nature preserve that sprawls over 93,000 acres — nearly four times the size of Bear Valley Springs. It is owned by the Wildlands Conservancy, a conservation group that owns and operates the largest nonprofit nature reserve system in California, with more than 20 preserves across the state.
Situated 60 miles from Tehachapi, Wind Wolves is a pleasant, one-hour drive down along the foothills to the valley floor and then back up toward the mountains that form the southern wall of the San Joaquin Valley. And it’s free! The Wildlands Conservancy does not charge any fees to visit, hike, picnic or camp at their preserves.
I went to Wind Wolves on Thursday, March 30, and the lush, green grass-carpeted expanses had lots of wildflowers, including Owl’s Clover, assorted lupine species, Wild Hyacinth and more.
The property that now constitutes Wind Wolves Preserve has a rich history: It was originally a Mexican land grant, given to Jose Antonio Dominguez in 1842, and even prior to that, it included a portion of the original road between San Francisco and Los Angeles. Known as El Camino Viejo (The Old Road), it was well-established by the 1820s and is considered the oldest north-south trail in the inland of historic Alta California.
A dirt road in the interior of the preserve is a portion of this 200-year-old route. Later owners of the land, which was known as the San Emidio Grant even though the canyon itself is San Emigdio Canyon, included notables John C. Fremont and Edward F. Beale. It was a working cattle ranch from the 1850s into the 1990s.
Livestock are still used to control the springtime proliferation of non-native annual grasses. Cattle are currently grazing some of the lower portions of the preserve to reduce the amount of dried grasses that will be present in summer, to lessen the fire danger. Temporary electric fences are put in place and the cattle are moved as needed.
I have written before about the Wind Wolves Preserve, and have encouraged Tehachapi residents to visit. I am renewing this call to action: Go see Wind Wolves this spring! Wet winters cannot be taken for granted, since they’ve been rare in the past 20 years and are likely to remain uncommon. So this is a prime year to go check out Wind Wolves.
The preserve was first established in 1996, permanently ending a proposal to create a large bedroom/commuter community for the Los Angeles area. One of the main purposes in creating Wind Wolves was so that it could serve as a connecting corridor between the north-south trending Coast Range, which forms the western boundary of the San Joaquin Valley, and the north-south trending Sierra Nevada mountains forming the eastern wall of the San Joaquin.
This ongoing effort, sometimes referred to as the “Tehachapi linkage,” was also a main reason for the establishment of The Nature Conservancy’s Frank and Joan Randall Preserve, which is now up to 81,000 acres in size. The huge Tejon Ranch Conservancy also contributes to this wildlife corridor project.
Kern County, the third largest of California’s 58 counties, has become an increasingly important home to protected open space in the state.
Wind Wolves is also valued for its own ecological treasures, independent of its significance as a land bridge. Property on the preserve ranges in elevation from about 600 feet to more than 6,000 feet, with lots of different habitat types represented. There are currently about 400 Tule Elk on the preserve, descended from a founder herd of 20 elk that were released onto the preserve in 1998.
Tule Elk numbers have remained stable at about 400 animals for the past decade.
Preserve managers hope to grow the herd larger, but the drought has limited the carrying capacity of the range. Elk can serve as prey for predators like mountain lions, and when these giant deer succumb to natural causes, the carcasses also provide food for carrion eaters like California Condors.
If you’ve been to Wind Wolves before, I encourage you to renew your acquaintance in the next few weeks. If you’ve never been before, this is an epic time to make your first visit.
Have a good week.
