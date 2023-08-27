Tehachapi Wine and Cattle Company, which has a delicious light and fruity white wine called Symphony, has partnered with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra for a fundraiser.
Until Aug. 31, $1 from every bottle purchase of Symphony wine will go to support the orchestra to help continue providing free concerts to the greater Tehachapi community, according to a symphony news release.
To learn more about the symphony, go to tehachapiorchestra.com/.
