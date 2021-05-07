Betty Flores was born in Orange, Texas. At the early age of 5, her parents moved to South Carolina and that’s where she grew up. They lived on a farm away from the city. Betty had horses, animals, open spaces in which to roam, and solitude. She loved nature, and knew as soon as she could pick up a stick and draw in the dirt that art was her passion.
After high school, Betty followed her older sister to California. She settled in West Hollywood, but had to leave her horses behind in North Carolina. She soon tired of traveling back and forth to care for her animals and finally with the help of her then-husband, bought a ranch in the San Fernando Valley. Betty met her husband in California through friends.
Says Betty, “He was a Johnny Depp look alike and women everywhere threw themselves at him. He seldom failed to catch them!” They divorced after 13 years, but remained friends until he died.
“I was always a ham and the movie industry attracted me," Betty recounts. San Fernando was close enough to give her easy access. She started out with a job decorating pottery. She enrolled in acting classes and listed with an agent. Her personality and artistic talent served her well and she started getting jobs from central casting. Betty worked as an extra, did commercials, films and theater. She said her favorite thing was live theater. She sang, danced and acted in full costumes. Her theater group traveled all over the U.S. and even Europe.
“I was so excited when I got a call to go to Vienna. Austria was so different,” said Betty. She also loved working in England. At home in the U.S., she also worked a lot of conventions. "When you go into that business you’re a 'starving artist' and you just go from job to job,” she smiles.
After many years working in the field, her knees gave out and she couldn’t dance anymore. That’s when Betty decided she could not wake up one more day in the city. She needed space and nature.
Betty had attended the Mountain Festival in Tehachapi for years, and she decided this was where she wanted to live. She loved the mountains and the wilderness, and it was still close enough to go back and forth to the L.A. area.
She said, “The people in Tehachapi were always so friendly and there was always somebody there if you needed help.”
So, 16 years ago, she made Tehachapi her retirement home. Her horses retired with her. She loves the wild life of the area, and says there is a pack of coyotes that follows her around. She calls them yard dogs.
“We live like pioneers and we get along with the wildlife. We don’t have lawns so we let the animals live their lives and they have become part of ours," she said.
Betty has more time now to give to her artwork, and her paintings of horses and wildlife can be found at the Treasure Trove in Tehachapi. Betty works in watercolor, acrylic and a little bit of oil but says her real love is clay. She may not dance professionally any more, but her scintillating personality is still vivid and strong, and her artwork is a testimony to that strength and tenacity.
Life hasn’t always been easy. Betty lost all three of her children at an early age. When asked what advice she would give others, Betty said, “Very few people live life without problems. I buried all my children. It wasn’t easy. God gives you things to make you stronger. You just go with it. You just do your best. I really believe in a higher power. That higher power will not give you things to hurt you but to make you stronger. I was angry at God when I lost my son. I said I didn’t believe anymore. My best friend said, 'Yes you do, because you couldn’t be so angry with Him if you didn’t believe.' Hold onto your faith and pray. Your higher power always gives you the strength to hang on.”
Judith Campanaro is an expressive arts consultant/educator and the author of "The Wisdom Keepers: Tehachapi Women of Substance," sold at Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
