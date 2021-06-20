“Old age offers the opportunity to shift from our cares away from the physical toward what cannot be taken away our wisdom and the love we offer those around us.” — Ram Dass
Carmen’s English is limited, and so is my Spanish, so I interviewed her granddaughter Angela for Carmen’s story.
Hearing about her life totally made sense because one thing I can say about Carmen is that she exudes pure love. When Carmen greets you, it is with the biggest smile you’ve ever seen. Her smile warms and touches the heart. I love to visit Carmen because I always come away with a sense of spiritual presence. She reminds me that as we age, we learn to see through new eyes.
Sometimes when we visit I just sit and massage her hands. Her graciousness and spirit need no words or explanation. When Carmen looks at me with her eyes and her smile, I am always reminded that unconditional love is everything. We don’t have to talk. Carmen’s probably thankful for that because my Spanish is horrible!
CARMEN CAPETILLO
Carmen Capetillo was born in Monolith, Calif., in 1925. Her father worked in the cement plant and Carmen was born in the village just outside of the plant where the employees lived. Carmen and her four siblings lived a happy, simple life until one day when her father left. Without a father to support everyone, Carmen’s mother moved the family to Mexico.
When she was 13, and considered old enough to work, Carmen’s aunt who lived in El Paso, Texas, brought Carmen to the United States. Carmen got a job in a sewing factory.
Always a giver, she sent the money she made to her mother to help raise her siblings. When her brother was old enough to work, he got a job and took over the family responsibility.
It was in her travels between visiting family in Mexico and working in El Paso that Carmen met her husband. They started a family and had four boys together. A few years later, sponsored by a cousin who worked at the cement factory, they moved to Tehachapi. Carmen was finally home once again.
A stay-at-home mom, Carmen took her job to heart.
Every morning she arose at 4 a.m. to make fresh tortillas. She cooked, cleaned, took care of her boys and her husband and loved being a wife and mom. Carmen fought hard for her kids.
She fought for them to finish school when her husband said they needed to quit and go to work. When the boys were in junior high, they wanted clothes from the store. They didn’t want hand-me-downs or the ones Carmen made. Not having money to buy new clothes, Carmen got a job as a dishwasher at Kelsey’s. Not only did the boys get their new “duds” but Carmen learned English. She credits the staff at Kelsey’s for teaching her and giving her a new skill.
All of her boys played sports. They grew up to be fine young men but not without hardship for Carmen. Her son Armando died in a car accident and her father died a year later on the same day. Rudy grew up to be a career military man. He has three boys and one grandchild. Victor retired and now umpires baseball. He also has three children and one grandchild. Javier manages a restaurant and catering business. He has three children and four grandchildren.
One day a young man knocked on Carmen’s door. He said he was her brother. Carmen’s father had started another family in Mexico. The brother looked for and found Carmen and they became close friends. He became a part of her already large family.
In the year 2000, after 55 years of marriage, Carmen’s husband said he was moving back to Mexico. Carmen had a hard working life with her “macho man.” She told him to go but she was not going with him. She stayed married and let him leave.
Carmen stayed in Tehachapi after her husband left. She kept the home fires burning on her own.
She was a strong woman and always gave of herself.
She helped at her local church kitchen and whenever she could she sat with families to give caregivers a rest. Carmen created a network of friends who checked on each other and took care of one another. She made baby sweaters for anyone who had a baby and never charged for them. She said that was her gift. She cooked and took food to those in need and constantly sowed a legacy of good deeds and love.
Carmen liked everybody and everybody liked Carmen. She was proud of her garden and yard and she shared the fruits of her labor with everyone. She was a testimony to homemaking. That was Carmen’s life and that is what she did.
Now in her 90s she still has a smile that lights up the room and warms your heart. Carmen’s message to others is “take time for your loved ones, you never know what the future holds.”
Judith Campanaro is an expressive arts consultant/educator and the author of "The Wisdom Keepers: Tehachapi Women of Substance," sold at Tehachapi Treasure Trove.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.