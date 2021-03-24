As the first female veteran elected to the Legislature, I am proud to serve as your state senator. More than ever, we are witnessing the power of SHE. The Legislature is home to a record number of women leaders, staff and policymakers. In the Senate, we have a female President Pro Tem and Assembly Republicans are led by my friend Assemblywoman Marie Waldron.
As female leaders, we work to solve the problems within California. Growing up with a single mom, my mother taught me to have compassion.
When I was in the Assembly, I saw the power of this trait when I fought for the rights and well-being of the developmentally disabled in the state. I sat on a budget committee and heard of the egregious acts being committed in state-run institutions. I called for their closure through rallies, letters, marches, in committee hearings, and the press.
It wasn't until I met with Governor Brown's wife and showed her videos of what was happening that we were able to implement change. Compassion led this movement and helped change the lives of California's vulnerable population for the better.
My greatest advice to women leaders would be, don’t just follow your dreams, fight for them. Because you live in the Great United States of America, you have every opportunity to succeed. Your life and your legacy are what you make of it.
About Sen. Shannon Grove: Senator Grove was born and raised in Kern County. After graduating from high school, Senator Grove served in the United States Army. While stationed in Frankfurt, Germany she witnessed the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.
Following her service to our nation, she established a staffing company with her sister-in-law called Continental Labor and Staffing Resources.
Prior to her election to the state Senate, Senator Grove was the first woman veteran elected to the California Legislature as she served the 34th Assembly District from 2010 to 2016.
Senator Grove was elected to represent the 16th Senate District in November 2018. In January 2019, she was elected in a record amount of time by her peers to serve as the Leader of the Senate Republican Caucus where she served in that capacity for two years.
Senator Grove is an advocate for small business, school choice, the developmentally disabled, farmers and families. She currently lives in Kern County with her husband, Rick. They are the proud parents of five children and eight grandchildren.
