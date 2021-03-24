When it comes to women’s dominance in an industry… you don’t have to look too far to see that Stockdale Tile has been on the forefront of this for many years. Three locations, including the one up here in Tehachapi, as well as their Bakersfield and Visalia locations, are represented by some of the most qualified and talented women in their field.
Tehachapi’s new store manager is Brooke Lutge. Brooke not only manages the store, but is also a full-time mom with two very active kids who keep her on the go. In addition to managing the store, she is an esthetician in the evening and on the weekends.
Of course, the flagship Bakersfield store, located on District Boulevard in the southwest, is home to one of owner Tony Marion’s longest acting employees, Kari Honor. For 33 years, she has been Stockdale Tile's controller. In addition, Lori Marion, wife of owner Tony Marion, is a design consultant for both the Bakersfield and Tehachapi stores. Stockdale Tile’s Bakersfield location is also home to Interior Designer Laura Porter, and design consultant Breanna Bossaert.
And finally, at the Visalia location in Tulare County, Carol Ruddy has been store manager and a design consultant for nearly 18 years.
According to owner Tony Marion, having design consultants on staff allows Stockdale Tile to offer the personal attention and detail that consumers look to for either remodeling their existing residence or building from scratch. Instead of always coming into the showroom to see materials, it allows the customer to view various samples at their home or office where the job may be located. This is what Marion feels sets him apart from the big box retailers.
Stockdale Tile carries a unique selection of tile, carpet, vinyl plank, hardwood, granite and marble slabs. They cater to both homeowners and contractors with a variety of well-known brands including Mohawk, Bella, Shaw, as well as domestic and imported tile from around the world.
The local Tehachapi store is located at 20700 South St. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Call 661-771-7229 for more information.
