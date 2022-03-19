American Association of University Women has a long history of recognizing March as Women’s History Month. “The Lady Was a Champ” was the message conveyed by AAUW Tehachapi Mountain Branch at its recent meeting.
Sixteen women were recognized as “champs” through the performance of a short play by Arizona author/artist Joyce Niprikas. The chosen women ranged from actresses to scientists to royalty. Readers were Andi Hicks, Jan Combs, and Lauren Hollen who gave interesting facts about the contributions of 16 women.
The performance concluded with the audience singing “Yes, She Can,” a song that highlighted the many types of work that women can do. There was further singing when the 38th birthday of Tehachapi Mountain Branch was celebrated. Evelyn Seaman and Marti Sprinkle were recognized as founders of the branch when they began promoting AAUW membership in 1980.
AAUW is open to both men and women with a 2-year or higher degree from an accredited college or university. Promoting education and equity for women and girls is a high priority. For information see the website tehachapimountain-ca.aauw.net or call 714-313-0456.
Phyllis Belcher is a longtime community volunteer.
