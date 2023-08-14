Wood Family Funeral Service is excited to announce we will be celebrating 40 years of serving our community. We will commemorate our 40th anniversary at the 2023 Community Health Fair and Senior Resource Day.
Our intention is to bring education, resources and medical services to the public during a fun and family event. We are seeking health, community groups and senior-minded organizations to host booths at the fair and would love to have your group involved. We are confident that when we all come together, we can help build a stronger and healthier community.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Woods Pavilion, 323 W. F St., Tehachapi.
For more information, contact Event Chairman Sally Periman Lawrence at info@woodtehachapi.com; or call 661-822-6897 and speak to Sally.
